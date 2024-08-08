KCCI to present Vanijya Ratna awards to six businessmen, industrialists tomorrow

Karnatak Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KCCI) will honour six businessmen and industrialists with its annual Vanijya Ratna awards during the 96th Founders Day programme to be held in Hubballi on Saturday.

ADVERTISEMENT

KCCI president S.P. Saunshimath, along with chairman of the founders day committee Shashidhar Shettar, told presspersons here on Thursday that co-founderof HCL Ajay Chowdhary will be the chief guest at the founders day and award ceremony to be held at Hotel Denissons at 5 p.m.

Mr. Shettar said that the award selection committee has decided to honour six eminent businessmen and industrialists, Bimal Mehta of BDK Valve Pvt. Ltd., Hubballi, Jayantilal Kataria of Vanesons Group, Hubballi, B.M. Chatrad of C.M. Chatrad, Byadgi, Sharanappa A. Sajjan of Sainath Dal Industries, Muddebihal, Sunil B. Shah of Nibajiya Cotton Industries, Gokak, and Sahana E.V. of SNS Alloy Castings, Shivamogga, with the Vanijya Ratna awards during the founders day event in recognition of their outstanding contribution to the business community.

ADVERTISEMENT

Along with these awards, KCCI has decided to give the Startup Award to G. Mallikarjuna Gouda of Adhithya Textile Park Pvt. Ltd. (Startup), Ballari.

Meeting

Mr. Saunshimath said that as part of its initiative to promote trade and industry in the region, KCCI, in association with Karnataka Digital Economy Mission (KDEM), will organize a meeting on developing Electronic Manufacturing Cluster (EMC) in the Hubballi-Dharwad-Belagavi region at the same venue on Sunday.

Mr. Shettar said that during the development meeting, Ajay Chowdhary and experts from Karnataka Innovation and Technology Society (KITS) and PWC will speak on EMC and deliberations will be held on forming a special interest group for the purpose.

ADVERTISEMENT

To a query on the previously proposed FMCG cluster in Hubballi-Dharwad, KCCI vice-president Praveen Agadi said that the delay is due to the hike in the price of land for which talks are going on with the government.

Joint honorary secretary Mahendra Singhi said that KCCI is in the process of getting the issue resolved with the intervention of Industry Minister M.B. Patil.

KCCI office-bearers Sandeep Bidasaria, Veeresh Motagi and Ravindra Baligar were present.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.