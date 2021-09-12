KCC: Suspense continues over JD(S) move

Benagluru

The suspense over the JD(S) move with respect to Kalaburagi City Corporation (KCC) that has thrown a fractured verdict continues with a decision expected on Monday at its legislative party meeting.

Both the BJP and the Congress are courting the regional party even as the JD(S) is keeping its option close to its chest. While the national parties have offered the post of Deputy Mayor to the JD(S), the regional party has sought the post of Mayor for the first term.

Though the BJP is confident of stitching together an alliance with the JD(S) after the meeting of Revenue Minister R. Ashoka and former Chief Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy, JD(S) sources confirmed that the party is in talks with the Congress. The entry of former Union Minister Mallikarjuna Kharge, who has spoken to JD(S) supremo H.D. Deve Gowda, seems to have provided options to the regional party.

“Though we wanted to keep an equal distance from both national parties, the fractured mandate is forcing our hands. We have asked for the post of Mayor for one term and two standing committees. Besides, we are asking for funds to develop wards being represented by our councillors,” JD(S) spokesperson T.A. Sharavana said. “Mr. Kharge has urged for the secular forces to remain together.” Similarly, he said that the hung Doddaballapur CMC where the Congress has emerged as the single largest party, is also being discussed.

Meanwhile, BJP sources said that though the party was confident of coming to power in Kalaburagi, the party is cagey over Mr. Kharge’s relationship with Mr. Gowda. “Both parties have made a similar offer to the JD(S). We are hopeful of JD(S) leaning towards us,” they said.