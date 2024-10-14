K.C. Venugopal on two-day visit to Bengaluru from October 15

The arrival of Congress General Secretary (Organisation) K.C. Venugopal, who heads the Parliaments’ Public Accounts Committee (PAC), in Bengaluru on Tuesday has raised speculation over possible confabulations with the State leaders on the political developments in Karnataka.

While the Congress sources said there are no official party engagements involving Mr. Venugopal finalised yet, sources said leaders are likely to meet him in their individual capacity. The Central leader will be in Bengaluru for two days as part of the panel’s official visit.

In troubled times

His visit comes at a time when the Congress government is under attack from the BJP and Janata Dal (Secular), Chief Minister Siddaramaiah facing legal challenges over corruption allegations, and a few leaders making statements publicly on change of leadership. Individual leaders, sources said, are likely to update Mr. Venugopal on the developments in the State Congress and the political situation in the State in general. The Congress has also been witnessing senior leaders belonging to various camps holding meetings, raising speculation over the leadership.

Home Minister G. Parameshwara said that Mr. Venugopal will be visiting Bengaluru as part of PAC’s official programme. “Since he is an important functionary in our party, it is natural that he could observe how the government and party are functioning in the State.” When asked if he would meet Mr. Venugopal, he said there was no specific plan. Meetings held by involving Dalit Ministers, including Dr. Parameshwara, Satish Jarkiholi, and H.C. Mahadevappa, have particularly drawn attention over the last fortnight.

