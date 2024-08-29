ADVERTISEMENT

KBJNL officials release 1.85 lakh cusecs of water into the Krishna

Published - August 29, 2024 09:47 pm IST - Yadgir

The Hindu Bureau

KBJNL officials released 1.85 lakh cusecs of water into the Krishna on Thursday.

ADVERTISEMENT

Officials of Krishna Bhagya Jala Nigam Limited (KBJNL) discharged 1.85 lakh cusecs of water from the Basavasagar Reservoir into the Krishna river course owing to heavy inflow into the reservoir.

According to information provided by sources in KBJNL, they released 1,85,318 cusecs of water at 4 p.m.

The inflow into the reservoir was 1.85 lakh cusecs then.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

The water level in the reservoir stands at 491.14 m against a full reservoir level of 492.25 m.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US