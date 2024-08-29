GIFT a SubscriptionGift
KBJNL officials release 1.85 lakh cusecs of water into the Krishna

Published - August 29, 2024 09:47 pm IST - Yadgir

The Hindu Bureau

KBJNL officials released 1.85 lakh cusecs of water into the Krishna on Thursday.

Officials of Krishna Bhagya Jala Nigam Limited (KBJNL) discharged 1.85 lakh cusecs of water from the Basavasagar Reservoir into the Krishna river course owing to heavy inflow into the reservoir.

According to information provided by sources in KBJNL, they released 1,85,318 cusecs of water at 4 p.m.

The inflow into the reservoir was 1.85 lakh cusecs then.

The water level in the reservoir stands at 491.14 m against a full reservoir level of 492.25 m.

