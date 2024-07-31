GIFT a SubscriptionGift
KBJNL increases outflow from Basavasagar Reservoir

Published - July 31, 2024 10:01 pm IST - Yadgir

The Hindu Bureau
KBJNL released 3.22 lakh cusecs water from Basavasagar Reservoir into the Krishna river on Wednesday.

KBJNL released 3.22 lakh cusecs water from Basavasagar Reservoir into the Krishna river on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Officials of Krishna Bhagya Jala Nigam Limited have raised outflow from Basavasagar Reservoir into the Krishna river owing to continuous inflow from Alamatti dam which has crossed more than 3 lakh cusecs.

According to a note, at 6 p.m. on Wednesday, the officials released 3.22 lakh cusecs of water when the inflow was 3.35 lakh cusecs.

The water level in the reservior stands at 498.88 m against a full reservoir level of 492.25 m.

An alert warning has been issued to the downstream reservoir and riverbank villagers have been asked to keep away from the river and not venture into it for any reason.

Road connectivity between Shahapur and Raichur still remains cut-off as the bridge near Kollur village continues to be submerged in the Krishna waters.

Vehicle owners have been asked to take a diversion via the Shorapur bypass to reach Raichur.

