KBJNL distributing saplings

With an objective of increasing green cover in the arid district of North Karnataka region, Krishna Bhagya Jal Nigam Limited (KBJNL) has been selling saplings every year at a highly subsidised rate for farmers and the general public. Now, as the monsoon is coming, the agency has kept ready 10 lakh saplings to be distributed among the people. KBJNL launched the distribution programme early this week.

The distribution would be made among farmers, various NGOs involved in afforestation work and the general public who wish to plant saplings in their backyards or open yards. According to sources, the saplings have been prepared in five nurseries in the last eight months. The saplings would now be distributed from these nurseries. Around 150 varieties of saplings are kept ready. “Each such plant costs ₹ 1, ₹ 3 and ₹ 5 only. These are the cheapest plants available for the people,” said Deputy Conservator of Forest P.K. Pai.

This large-scale preparation and selling of plants was started in 2016-17 under an ambitious project to plant one crore saplings in five years. Of this, KBJNL has been preparing around 10 lakh saplings every year at nurseries in the Almatti dam area. “Already, over 30 lakh saplings have been distributed among the people,” he said. Those interested can contact nursery officials Satish Galgali on Ph: 9916604399, Vijaylakshmi Reddy Ph: 8105338247 and Mallikarjun on Ph: 9483800677.