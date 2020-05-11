KBA taken aback by government note on its premises

A letter from the State government to Karnataka Badminton Association (KBA) has taken the latter by surprise. The note, from P. Manivannan, Secretary of State, Department of Information and Public Relations, thanks the KBA for volunteering to offer its premises for COVID-19 relief activities.

The note has also given an assurance that the government would not damage the premises, which would be returned in good condition in three months.

KBA secretary P. Rajesh, however, explained that the facility was not available for government use. “An expelled KBA member with no locus standi approached the government and offered use of our facility. In reality, it is not possible to conduct any relief logistics work because renovation work is on at the KBA. We also have our academy students staying in the campus rooms,” he said.

He added that the KBA had also approached Deputy Chief Minister Ashwath Narayan seeking permission to restart badminton training activity at the earliest. Mr. Rajesh and other KBA office-bearers plan to meet State government officials on Monday to explain the circumstances that prevent them from handing over the facility.