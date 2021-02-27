KBA Honorary award ceremony tomorrow

HUBBALLI

27 February 2021 02:59 IST

29 kid achievers also to be honoured

The Karnataka Balvikas Academy (KBA) will honour writers, activists and children who have excelled in various fields with honorary awards for 2017-18 and 2018-19 in Dharwad on Sunday (Feb. 28).

Addressing presspersons in Dharwad on Friday, KBA chairman Iranna Jadi said that the award ceremony will be at Mallikarjun Mansur Kalabhavan in Dharwad at 11 a.m. The honourary awards carry a purse of ₹25,000 each, while children book awards carry a purse of ₹15,000 each.

Mr. Jadi said that a total of 29 children who excelled in various fields would be honoured with Bal Gourav awards that carry a purse of ₹10,000 each.

The recipients of KBA honorary awards include include, B.E. Kumate, Chandragouda Kulkarni, K.R. Sridhar, D. Yoganand, Chilipili Society, Dharwad, Dattu Agarwal, Narendra Nayak, Eshwarchand Chintamani, Vaidehi, C.M. Govindreddy, N. Mangala, Namadev Kagadgar, Seva Bharathi Society, Gadag and B.L. Patil.

Mr. Jadi said that Hemanth Joshi, Varun Gouda, M.D. Ayush, Kusuma Bhovi, Soujanya Mohare, Sai Sanjana, Remona Pirera, Varalakshmi Mahesh, Prajwal Hugar, G.S. Satish, Umesh Shirhatti, P. Ranjan, Amogh Narayan, Srinidhi Neermanvi, Pramathesh Gadad, Sudeep Hegde, S.G. Snehasri, S.S. Harishita, Shashank Kolkar, A. Chandana, Ananya Hiremath, B.M. Amulya, Prakhyat Pujari, K. Vidya, Poorvi Shanbhagh, Vaishnavi Bharadwaj, Arthav Hegde, Akansha Puranik and Swasthik Sharma would be honoured with Bal Gaurav awards.

He said that Union Minister of Parliamentary Affairs, Coal and Mines Pralhad Joshi would give away the KBA honorary awards, Industries Minister Jagadish Shettar would give away the children book awards and Chairman of the Legislative Council Basavaraj Horatti would release the KBA pamphlets and books.