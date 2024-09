Ranebennur MLA Prakash Koliwad has said that he does not agree with the statement made by his father and former MLA K.B. Koliwad that Chief Minister Siddaramaiah should resign immediately and face investigation in the MUDA scam.

“I do not know why my father made that statement. I do not share his feelings. I am a fan of Mr. Siddaramaiah and I want him to continue in the post,” he said in a message on social media.