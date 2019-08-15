Karnataka

Kayaks aid rescue operations

Helping hand: Two teams from a kayaking school pitched in for evacuation in Wayanad, Kerala, and Sagar in Shivamogga

Helping hand: Two teams from a kayaking school pitched in for evacuation in Wayanad, Kerala, and Sagar in Shivamogga

Monsoon is the ideal season for kayaking. But those trained in the sport have been more than busy this season. They have been aiding rescue operations in flood-affected regions of Karnataka and Kerala. Manik Taneja from Goodwave Adventures, a whitewater kayaking school, said two teams pitched in for evacuation in Wayanad, Kerala, and Sagar in Shivamogga.

“June to October is a busy season for us, but when the government needs us, we won’t say no. We suspend classes and head to where we are required because skilled guides are the best people for these operations,” he said. One team consisting of guides from Kerala and Uttarakhand headed to Wayanad from Kozhikode with rafts and kayaks that had been used in the recently concluded Malabar River Festival. Another four-member team from Bengaluru got called in for an evacuation exercise in a village in Sagar.

“We only had the single-seater kayaks with us as all our equipment was in Kerala. But the rescue operation required manoeuvring through paddy fields, trees, and strong currents, and the kayak is nimble, agile and can go anywhere. So we led the rescue team to the place,” said Mr. Taneja.

