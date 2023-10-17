Kayaking and canoeing among water sports introduced for the first time in Dasara

October 17, 2023 08:42 pm | Updated 08:42 pm IST - MYSURU

Water sports as part of Dasara kicked off with a splash at Varuna lake on the outskirts of Mysuru on Tuesday as kayaking, canoeing, slalom and dragon boat races were introduced for the first time in the State-level Dasara sports championships.

A total of 84 participants from seven districts of the State were participating in the State-level championship for kayaking, canoeing, slalom and dragon boat races as part of Dasara Chief Minister’s Cup 2023.

The Department of Youth Empowerment and Sports (DYES), Government of Karnataka, in association with Karnataka Olympic Association (KOA), General Thimayya National Academy for Adventure (GETHNAA), Kayaking and Canoeing Association of Karnataka (KCAK) and Outback Varuna are jointly organising the State-level championship for these water sports as part of the Dasara Chief Minister’s Cup 2023.

A press statement from the organisers described kayaking and canoeing as water sports, where paddlers propel a boat using a paddle with one or two blades. The races are held in different distances and boat categories.

Kayaking and canoeing began on Tuesday for 500 metres and 200 metres events.

Canoe slalom was described as a timed event, where paddlers navigate through a course of hanging gates. “The event starts on October 18 from 9 am to 12.30 pm”, the statement said while adding that four gold medalists of canoe slalom event will qualify for the national games slated to be held later this year in Goa.

The statement said dragon boat was a team sport, where paddlers row a long boat decorated with dragon head and tail. The races are held over a short distance with a drummer and a steersperson on board. The dragon boat event will be held from 9 am to 12.30 p.m. on October 19, the organisers said.

By including kayaking, canoeing, slalom and dragon boat events for the first time in the State-level Dasara championships this year, the organisers seek to promote these sports among the youth and identify talent for the games to be held at national and international level.

A few star athletes participating in the games in Mysuru, who have qualified for the National Games to be held at Goa, included Napolean, Nangba, Samara and Medha, a statement from the organisers said.

The other star athletes participating in these games included Dadapeer, Dhanalaxmi and Nagesh, who won medals at the national slalom championship held in Gujarat.

President of KCAK and and advisor of GETHNAA Gen M.N. Devaya (Retd) said the State-level Dasara Chief Minister’s cup will help broadbase these sports and help them grow beyond the seven districts at present to all the 31 districts of the State and pave the way for Olympic medals in the sport from Karnataka.

Ms. Medha, the national dragon medallist and Khelo India’s finalise, who is qualified and preparing for the National Games 2023, said more events like the Dasara Chief Minister’s cup will help them improve their performances and raise standards. “Participating in the Dasara Chief Minister’s cup is a wonderful experience and this will help us prepare for the upcoming National Games at Goa. This is a good opportunity to know where we stand and help us improve our timing”, said Samara, another participant.

“Kayaking, canoeing and slalom are Olympic Events and dragon boat is an Asian Games Event”, the press statement added.

