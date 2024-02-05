GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Kayakalp healthcare awards to be presented in Mysuru today

February 05, 2024 08:55 pm | Updated 08:56 pm IST - MYSURU

The Hindu Bureau

Minister for Health and Family Welfare Dinesh Gundu Rao will present the Kayakalp Awards to the best public healthcare facilities and institutions at a function to be held at the Platinum Jubilee Hall of the Mysore Medical College and Research Institute here on Tuesday.

The awards at the State-level will be presented to the healthcare institutions selected from across the State by the Minister at 10 am.

On the occasion, the Minister will launch services under Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission at the J.P. Fortune Palace Hotel at 11 am. The project aims at helping the operations of the emergency services in taluk hospitals.

The Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare launched the national initiative ‘Kayakalp’ in 2015 to ensure hygiene, sanitation and cleanliness in public health facilities in the country. The district hospitals, community health centres, primary health centres, and health and wellness centres under the public healthcare system are recognised and service recognition awards are presented to them for achieving high-level of cleanliness, hygiene and infection control as part of Kayakalp initiative, a note issued by the PIB at the time of launch said.

