Kaveri software glitches will be set right by year-end: Ashok

Glitches in Kaveri software that is holding up property registrations intermittently across the State will be fixed by the end of December with a new software, Revenue Minister R. Ashoka said on Tuesday.

Stating that the software was overburdened currently, he told the Legislative Council that it was also being used by Departments of Revenue and Rural Development and Panchayat Raj among others.

The Minister said that property registration was hit due to old hardware, including UPS and battery. He added that the issue should have been ideally resolved in 2014. “We released ₹12 crore to replace the hardware. About 50% of the problem will be set right once the hardware is replaced.”

Earlier, raising the issue, JD(S) member Appaji Gowda said the public was being inconvenienced due to shutdown of the systems in the Sub-Registrar offices. The JD(S) member urged the government to accept cash for receipts less than ₹1,000 as common man had to go to banks to pay cash and get the receipt or pay online.

Explaining the rationale for introducing bank payment, the Revenue Minister said there have been instances of Sub-Registrars not remitting collected amount for years. “Five to six Sub-Registrars were found doing this. Even demand drafts were being held back,” he said. He, however, said the government will look into the matter.


