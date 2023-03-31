‘Kaveri 2’ Statewide roll out from today

March 31, 2023 09:47 pm | Updated 09:47 pm IST - Bengaluru

The much-awaited rollout of ‘Kaveri 2’, which is expected to bring convenience to the public during the registration of properties, will start across the State in phases from Saturday. The pilot project in five sub-registrar’s offices across the State over the last two months has shown that the registration time for documents has come down to about 15 minutes as against hours of waiting earlier.

While the Statewide rollout will begin from Chickballapur district on Saturday, the process is expected to be completed by July first week in Dakshina Kannada. In Bengaluru, which generates about 70% of the total revenue collected in the State, the software will be implemented from the last week of May till the third week of June, involving district-level sub-registrar’s offices of Basavanagudi, Gandhinagar, Jayanagar, Rajajinagar, and Shivajinagar.

Time-saving process

Under Kaveri 2, the registration process is expected to be efficient and time-saving as pre-registration work would be completed before a person visits the sub-registrar’s office for registration.

Currently, as part of running the pilot launch at Chincholi sub-registrar’s office, Kaveri 2 is being run in Belagavi, Mandya, Doddaballapur, and Ballari sub-registrar offices. “From the experience reported from the five offices, one registration is taking on an average less than 15 minutes instead of several hours of waiting period earlier. However, the registration time is dependent on the number of people involved in the registration of documents,” said a Revenue Department source.

256 offices to be covered

“During the next three-and-a-half months, all the 256 sub-registrar’s offices will be covered, with an average of four offices covered daily. All the technicalities have been tightened and we hope the Statewide rollout will be smooth,” said the source.

So far, more than ₹11 crore revenue has been collected after implementing Kaveri 2 in the five sub-registrar’s offices.