Kaveri-2 software to be adopted across Karnataka in three months to streamline registration process

March 02, 2023 09:11 pm | Updated 09:11 pm IST - BENGALURU

Kaveri-2, a software designed to prevent multiple registration of the same property and other fraudulent transactions, will be adopted by all sub-registrars’ offices in Karnataka within three months, announced Revenue Minister R. Ashok.

The Minister, who launched the software at Vidhana Soudha on Thursday, said the new software ensures registration of properties in just 10 minutes and relieves public of the ordeal of waiting at the sub-registrar’s offices for hours or depending on touts.

The Department of Stamps and Registration has developed the new software in association with the Centre for Smart Governance, Mr. Ashok said.

The software has already undergone user acceptance test (UAT) and is now being implemented on a pilot basis in Chincholi and Belagavi South sub-registrar’s offices, he pointed out.

In three stages

He said the new software would make the registration process user-friendly by dividing it into three stages of pre-registration, registration, and post-registration.

In the pre-registration process, citizens have to pre-enter the data required for registration through an online process, to allow for sub-registrars to verify authenticity of the property meant for registration and alert the citizens if there is any illegality. If the document is authentic, it is sent back for making online payment. After this, citizens can schedule the date and time of registration as per their convenience.

The actual process of registration has been simplified and would take only about 10 minutes, the Minister explained. During this process, citizens would have to visit the sub-registrar’s office on the scheduled time for presentation of documents and for capturing of photo and thumb impression.

In the post-registration stage, the citizens would get the digitally signed document after completion of registration. Similarly, the updated data would be sent to the department for updating Khata, he explained.

To avoid any fraudulent transaction, the Kaveri-2 software provides for integration of application with many other departmental applications like Bhoomi, e-SWATHU, e-AASTHI, KHAJANE-II, FRUITS, and SAKALA, he said.

A call centre has also been set up to create public awareness about the new facility and also assist citizens in the new system, track their application and register their grievances, Mr. Ashok said.

Sub-registrars’ offices to have facilities like passport offices

The sub-registrar’s offices in Karnataka are set for a makeover in a citizen-friendly manner on the lines of the passport offices by including facilities for general public like waiting area, restrooms, food area, ramp, and lifts. The Department of Stamps and Registration has prepared a blueprint in this regard.

This has already been adopted by the sub-registrar’s office in Byatarayanapura of Bengaluru, Sankeshwar, and Belagavi South, according to a release. All sub-registrars’ offices in the State would get it during 2023-24.