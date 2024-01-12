ADVERTISEMENT

Kavatagimath Charitable Trust to be inaugurated next week

January 12, 2024 06:33 pm | Updated 06:34 pm IST - Belagavi

The Hindu Bureau

The former Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa will inaugurate Mahantesh Kavatagimath Charitable Trust in Saundatti on January 16.

The trust will fund various welfare activities in the fields of women and child welfare, poverty eradication and healthcare and set up a fund to support needy students.

It will also work towards environment protection, upholding Indian culture and heritage and promoting cooperative institutions.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

“Members of my family are floating this trust to fulfil the desire of my mother Shantadevi Mallayyaswami Kavatagimath. My brothers and I are already involved in several social service activities. We hope to formalise them through the trust,” the former MLC and BJP leader Mahantesh Kavatagimath said.

Union Minister Pralhad Joshi will attend the inauguration programme.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US