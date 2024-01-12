GIFT a SubscriptionGift
GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Kavatagimath Charitable Trust to be inaugurated next week

January 12, 2024 06:33 pm | Updated 06:34 pm IST - Belagavi

The Hindu Bureau

The former Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa will inaugurate Mahantesh Kavatagimath Charitable Trust in Saundatti on January 16.

The trust will fund various welfare activities in the fields of women and child welfare, poverty eradication and healthcare and set up a fund to support needy students.

It will also work towards environment protection, upholding Indian culture and heritage and promoting cooperative institutions.

“Members of my family are floating this trust to fulfil the desire of my mother Shantadevi Mallayyaswami Kavatagimath. My brothers and I are already involved in several social service activities. We hope to formalise them through the trust,” the former MLC and BJP leader Mahantesh Kavatagimath said.

Union Minister Pralhad Joshi will attend the inauguration programme.

