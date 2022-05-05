Kavalande video: Police register FIR

MYSURU

The Nanjangud Rural police have registered an FIR against unknown persons even as they begin investigation to trace the origins of a video purportedly describing Kavalande village as ‘’Chota Pakistan’’.

The video which surfaced on Thursday has gone viral on social media and shows a large group of Muslims on the road side standing or walking after offering Id prayers.

But the person recording the video is heard exulting ‘’Kavalande bola tho Chota Pakistan’’ while a section of the crowd is seen raising slogans in the initial part of the clip. Kavalande is in Nanjangud taluk of Mysuru district.

When contacted Superintendent of Police Chetan said an FIR had been registered and the investigation would focus on verifying the authenticity of the video, identifying who recorded it and why he described Kavalande as a mini-Pakistan.