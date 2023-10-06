Kavalande proposed as a ‘’crossing station’’ between Nanjangud-Chamarajanagar section

October 06, 2023 07:19 pm | Updated 07:19 pm IST - MYSURU

A proposal to introduce track switching mechanism and a ‘’crossing station’’ between Nanjangud and Chamarajanagar is expected to get clearance in due course that will help increase frequency or reduce the commuting time on the section.

The lack of track switching mechanism and crossing station between the two towns virtually blocks the entire section of 35 km till the trains enter Nanjangud or reach Chamarajanagar.

The entire stretch between Mysuru and Chamarajanagar is 60 km and the distance between Nanjangud and Chamarajanagar is 35 km is treated as one block section. This means only one train can operate on the entire stretch of 35 km at any given point of time till the train reaches either Chamarajanagar or enters Nanjangud station and this is impeding the growth of railway service.

The distance between the two towns is covered in about an hour given the halts along the way and hence the section is blocked for the entire duration.

The issue also came up during the Gati Shakti meeting held here early this week and senior railway officials who were apprised of the difficulties, said that a proposal has already been sent to the higher authorities for clearance.

The track switching mechanism is expected to come up at Kavalande which is the midpoint between Nanjangud and Chamarajanagar, and if approved, it will be the new crossing station on the section and will reduce the idling time for trains at either end.

The officials said that they have sought clearance to lay three lines at Kavalande and additional lines at Chamarajanagar so as to augment facility to handle more trains.

Mr. Yogendra, an activist advocating better train service and campaigning on issues related to railways, said that it is preposterous not to have a crossing station on a 35 km stretch as a result of which there is a limitation on introducing more trains.

He said the demand is not only justified but is necessary as Nanjangud industrial area was growing and even the Concor’s inland container depot at Kadakola was set to become functional and this will fuel additional traffic. MP Pratap Simha who chaired the meeting promised to take up the issue with the railway board and get the proposal expedited. There was also demand for creating maintenance facility at Chamarajanagar besides creating new platforms so as to handle additional traffic.

Bulk of the passengers on the Mysuru-Chamarajanagar section tend to be regular students from the rural hinterland or the daily wagers in the construction sector. The creation of additional facilities at Chamarajanagar also stems from the growing imperatives of decongesting Mysuru station through capacity augmentation of other stations.

