Kavalande case: Two arrested
The Nanjangud rural police have arrested two persons in connection with the case booked against unidentified persons for describing Kavalande village as “Chota Pakistan”.
The police had registered an FIR on Thursday after a video went viral. The video showed a group of people standing by the road side and the voice in the background was heard saying Kavalande was like a “Chota Pakistan”.
The two arrested persons were taken to the spot for a mahazar.
