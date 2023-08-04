HamberMenu
Kavadigara Hatti: 1 more death takes toll in Karnataka village to 4

Besides these four deaths, District Health Officer said one more person died in the village, but the cause of death is not known

August 04, 2023 01:29 pm | Updated 01:43 pm IST - Shivamogga

The Hindu Bureau
An ambulance has been deployed in Kavadigara Hatti in Chitradurga district of Karnataka after several villagers reported sick since August 1.

An ambulance has been deployed in Kavadigara Hatti in Chitradurga district of Karnataka after several villagers reported sick since August 1. | Photo Credit: Sathish G.T.

One more person died, allegedly due to consuming contaminated water, in Kavadigara Hatti in Chitradurga district of Karnataka, on August 4. With this death, the toll in the village has gone up to four.

Rudrappa, 50, developed health complications on August 2. He was under treatment at Basaveshwara Medical College in Chitradurga. He breathed his last early in the morning on August 4.

Dr. R. Ranganath, District Health Officer, told The Hindu that one more person, who was under treatment in the village, died in the morning on August 4. “Another lady died. However, we have to ascertain the cause of her death. She has a medical history of a paralytic stroke some time ago. Our staff is examining the case,” he said.

The woman, Parvathamma, 75, complained of erratic bowel movements on August 3. She was treated at the temporary clinic set up in the village. 

Following 3 deaths in 4 days, residents of Kavadigara Hatti blocked the bypass connecting NH-13 and NH-4 to express their anger at the Chitradurga district administration in Karnataka, on August 3, 2023.

Following 3 deaths in 4 days, residents of Kavadigara Hatti blocked the bypass connecting NH-13 and NH-4 to express their anger at the Chitradurga district administration in Karnataka, on August 3, 2023. | Photo Credit: Sathish GT

Since August 1, four persons have died in the village, and nearly 140 persons are under treatment in various hospitals in Chitradurga district.

Manjula and Raghu of Kavadigara Hatti died on August 1. Praveen, who had visited his relatives in the village, died on August 2. 

The Chitradurga district administration collected water samples from the locality, and sent them for tests. The biological analysis indicated that the water supplied to the village was unfit for consumption. The chemical analysis of the samples did not reveal any trace of poison.

Karnataka

