Kaushik keeps his spirits high

When a team of journalists went to the house of Class 10 student Kaushik Acharya on the banks of the Netravathi in Bantwal town on Friday morning, he looked a bit surprised.

Preparing for the Mathematics paper due on Saturday, Kaushik was unaware that his photograph of writing the second language paper on Thursday has been shared by Minister for Primary and Secondary Education Suresh Kumar on his Facebook and Twitter accounts.

In his tweet in Kannada, the Minister said “I convey my heartfelt appreciations to Kaushik for writing the examination with his toes in SVS Secondary School in Bantwal without taking anybody’s help...”.

ಬಂಟ್ವಾಳ‌ ತಾಲ್ಲೂಕಿನ ಎಸ್.ವಿ.ಎಸ್ ಪ್ರೌಢ ಶಾಲೆಯಲ್ಲಿ ಪರೀಕ್ಷೆಗೆ ಹಾಜರಾಗಿ ಯಾರ ಸಹಾಯವೂ ಪಡೆಯದೇ ಕಾಲಿನ ಬೆರಳುಗಳ ಮೂಲಕವೇ ಉತ್ತರ ಬರೆದ‌ ಈ ಪೋರ ಕೌಶಿಕ್ ನಿಗೆ ನನ್ನ ಹೃದಯಪೂರ್ವ ಮೆಚ್ಚುಗೆ. ಇಂತಹ ವ್ಯಕ್ತಿಗಳು ಬದುಕಿನ‌ ಸಾರ್ಥಕ‌ ಅರ್ಥ ಕಲ್ಪಿಸುತ್ತಾರೆ. ಸಮಾಜದ ಎಲ್ಲ ಮಾನವೀಯ ನಿಲುವುಗಳನ್ನು ಸಮರ್ಥಿಸುತ್ತಾರೆ. pic.twitter.com/oLV8Ef0RN8 — S.Suresh Kumar, Minister - Govt of Karnataka (@nimmasuresh) June 26, 2020

In a similar appreciation, Fisheries Minister and Minister in-charge for Dakshina Kannada Kota Srinivas Pooojary in his tweet said such a stern self-belief will take Kaushik to new heights in life.

Having been without hands since his birth, Kaushik has mastered writing using his toes. “I do not have any discomfort. I finished the paper well within the allotted time yesterday (Thursday),” he told reporters. The three-month long break, he said, helped him to be better prepared for the examination. “I am a bit worried about the science paper, but I am confident of doing well and passing with flying colours,” he said with confidence.

Second of the three children of carpenter Rajesh Acharya and homemaker Jalajakshi, Kaushik is multit-alented. Living close to the river, Kaushik is good in swimming. He is good in dance and music too and has interest in drawing. He has mastered several yogasanas. He cycles to school from his house everyday.