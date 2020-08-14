Kaup MLA tests positive for COVID-19

Mangaluru

14 August 2020 13:48 IST

BJP MLA from Kaup Assembly constituency in Udupi district, Lalaji R. Mendon, has tested positive for COVID-19.

In a message posted on his Facebook account “Lalaji R Mendon Kapu” on Thursday (August 13), the MLA said he was under home quarantine for the last seven days after his personal secretary tested positive for COVID-19. As a precautionary measures he underwent the test and was found positive for COVID-19.

Stating that he was asymptomatic, Mr. Mendon said he was under observation at the COVID Care Centre. For all essential work people can get in touch with his office. “I will be back soon to serve people of Kaup. Please co-operate,” he stated.