Katuru village a ‘green zone’ amidst COVID-19 hotspots

It has not seen a single case since last year

A village in Nanjangud taluk of Mysuru district is set to emerge as a “model” for the rest of the State in combating the second wave of COVID-19, which is sweeping rural areas.

Katuru village in Hardanahalli Gram Panchayat limits, which has a population of about 2,000 people, has not reported a single case of COVID-19 ever since the pandemic broke out last year.

Role model

Minister for Cooperation S.T. Somashekar, also in charge of Mysuru district, has expressed his desire to visit Katuru. Speaking to media persons at Nanjangud on Saturday, the Minister, who visited a few primary health centres in the taluk, said the village should be promoted as a role model for others to emulate.

The villagers at Katuru have ensured compulsory wearing of masks and social distancing, disinfect the village twice or thrice a week, and have banned public gathering, including jatras and festivals.

The Minister said that the surge in the number of cases in the rural hinterland in Mysuru was also accompanied by high rate of recovery which was a positive development.

However, it was imperative to create greater public awareness on following COVID-19 appropriate behaviour, said Mr.Somashekar.

An oxygen refilling plant will also be established at Nanjangud under CSR funding for which preliminary discussions have been completed. After reviewing the functioning of a few more PHCs at Konthaiahnahundi and Tagadur, the minister noted that there was scarcity of doctors, para medical staff and oxygen and efforts were being made to resolve it, he added.

MLAs Yathindra and Harshavardhan, Deputy Commissioner Rohini Sindhuri and other officials were present.