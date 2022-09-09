Katti’s death will lead to realignment of political forces in NK

ADVERTISEMENT

The sudden death of Umesh Katti, a Minister and senior leader, is likely to impact North Karnataka politics in a significant manner, especially in an election year.

Katti was arguably the tallest among the BJP’s Lingayat leaders in North Karnataka. He had spent the longest time in the BJP compared to his innings in other parties. Known for his organisational skills, the ruling party relied on him for planning rallies and other programmes in this region. He was also among the few Banajiga Lingayat leaders who were vocally opposed to the Lingayat separate religion movement that was sparked off during the previous Congress regime.

Jarkiholi factor

His death will lead to realignment of forces in Belagavi district politics, say insiders. Most significantly, Katti acted as counter weight to the clout of the Jarkiholi brothers. “He openly took them on. He held a meeting of Lingayat leaders of all parties at his home, to drum up support against the Jarkiholi brothers. He organised a BJP rally against Satish Jarkiholi in Yamakanamaradi, the Congress leader’s constituency, and announced that he would ensure the BJP’s victory in the constituency. This cannot be expected from any other leader in Belagavi,” said a former Minister and BJP leader.

ADVERTISEMENT

The three families of clout in the district — the Kattis, Jarkiholis, and Savadis — have had a public fallout and regrouping several times in the past. “That was because of ‘adjustment politics.’ But Katti’s passing could even mean that the Jarkiholis gain an upper hand in Belagavi politics,’’ said the leader.

Emerging leaders

Another leader said that the senior leader’s death could mean that other leaders like Laxman Savadi, Shashikala Jolle, and Prabhakar Kore could play greater roles in district politics. “The most important place to watch now will be the district central cooperative bank. Katti has been dominating the bank’s election and administration for three decades. He served as the chairman for over two decades before passing the mantle to his younger brother Ramesh Katti. Now, it will witness strong competition among the second rung leaders who want to take control over it,’’ said a former director of the bank.

Second blow

As far as politics of BJP in North Karnataka is concerned, this is a second blow to the party in the region after the death of Suresh Angadi, another Lingayat leader. There is no denying fact that a major portion of Lingayat community has stood behind the BJP in North Karnataka ever since B.S. Yediyurappa became the Chief Minister for the first time. Katti belonged to the Lingayat Banajiga community, which has given several Chief Ministers to the State.

In Katti’s death, the ruling party has lost an individual who wielded considerable influence among the Lingayats. While questions were being raised about his commitment towards the development of North Karnataka, he did have the voice that could make an impact on the electorate.

The BJP government in the State has already earned the wrath of the Lingayat Panchamasali community for delaying decision to include it in the backward classes 2A category. The demand by the community has got louder and its leaders are organising rallies across the State. The loss of a strong Lingayat Banajiga leader, will certainly add to the ruling party’s headache.

Katti’s acquaintances feel his death has created a void that is hard to fill. “The loss is threefold – his death will affect Belagavi district politics, the BJP in northern Karnataka, and the cooperative movement in the State,’’ C.A. Itnalmath, writer and long-time associate of Katti, said.