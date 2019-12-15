‘Kattimani’s works uphold Marxist ideals of an egalitarian society’

Focussing on Basavaraj Kattimani’s literary contributions to Kannada literature, Nataraj Huliyar, a scholar from Bengaluru University, said that Mr. Kattimani, who had greatly been influenced by Russian revolution, created a lot of literature upholding Marxist ideals of an egalitarian society.

“Kattimani was a major and forefront contributor to the Pragatisheela tradition in Kannada literature. He was a journalist, writer and activist. He was greatly influenced by the Russian revolution and his literary works understandably reflected the Marxist ideals of equality and socialism,” he said.

He was addressing at a seminar organised at Harihara Sabhangana in Gulbarga University here on Saturday. The event was organised jointly by Kannada Department of Gulbarga University, Basavaraj Pratishthan, Belagavi and Sangameshwar Mahila Mandala Lekhakiyara Vedike.

H.T. Pote, Dean of Arts Faculty and the Director of Kannada Department, stressed upon the need to increasingly organise the seminars on the literary works of prominent writers so that the young learning community could be given a proper orientation to the study of literature. He also felt the need for establishing a Trust in the name of Chennanna Walikar, a prominent writer of Bandaya stream in Kannada literature, who passed away recently.

Laxman Rajnalkar, Vice-Chancellor (Provisional) of Gulbarga University, who inaugurated the event, stressed upon the need to focus on the egalitarian ideas expressed by the progressive writers, such as Basavaraj Kattimani, in their literature.

“Literature and media are powerful media to disseminate ideas in society and drive it in a proper direction. Inculcating human values and egalitarian views among the generation would definitely lead the country on the path of peaceful development,” he said, commending the Department of Kannada for organising the event.

Mallikarjun Heremath, the president of Basavaraj Kattimani Prathistan who presided over the event, said that Kattimani’s writings were based on facts and realities and were still relevant to society in the face of intensified globalisation. He also commended Mr. Kattimani’s art of powerful expression that could easily win over the readers.