Katti, Yogeshwar take up their case with central leaders

Two senior MLAs from the Bharatiya Janata Party, who are disappointed over not getting ministerial berths, took their case to the central leaders in New Delhi on Wednesday.

Former Minister and MLA Umesh Katti, whose name is believed to have been part of the list of probables to be inducted into the Ministry, went to Delhi along with his brother. He met party national president J.P. Nadda and reportedly sought intervention of the central leadership to set right the “injustice” meted out to him. Speculation is also rife that he sought Rajya Sabha seat for his brother. Mr. Katti is said to be upset over not getting ministerial berth even in the second chance despite being a senior and an influential MLA.

The appointment of several other MLAs from his home district of Belagavi as Ministers despite being juniors to him has reportedly rubbed salt into his wound.

Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa did not induct any of the senior MLAs from the party cadre into the Ministry during the recent Cabinet expansion, which was confined to inducting only the newly elected MLAs who migrated from other parties. He has, however, said that Mr. Katti would be eventually inducted.

Meanwhile, former Minister C.P. Yogeshwar, who too was reportedly among the ministerial probables, camped in Delhi for a few days to take up his case with the central leaders. According to sources, he met some leaders and expressed pain over not getting ministerial opportunity despite playing a key role in wooing MLAs from rival political parties.

Newly inducted Minister Ramesh Jarkiholi was also in Delhi on Wednesday to thank the central leaders for giving him ministerial opportunity.