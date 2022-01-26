Katti says Yatnal will be made Minister soon

Forest Minister Umesh Katti said in Vijayapura on Wednesday that the change in his position as Minister in-charge of Vijayapura from Bagalkot has not affected him.

“I am very much the district in-charge Minister of a district in India. I have not been sent to Pakistan, have I been?’’ he asked journalists in Vijayapura on Wednesday.

“I am not unhappy over the change. Till yesterday, I was working for the development of Bagalkot district. Now, I will work for the development of Vijayapura,’’ he said.

To a query, he said that Basanagouda Patil Yatnal will be made a Minister soon. “Cabinet expansion is a work in progress, like a lamp that continues to burn day and night,’’ he said.

Earlier, he hoisted the national flag and received the guard of honour from the police. He said that the State Government is planning several projects for the overall development of the district.

Mr. Yatnal, Deputy Commissioner P. Sunil Kumar, Superintendent of Police D. Anand Kumar and others were present.