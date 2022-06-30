Katti reiterates Statehood demand for NK

Minister for Forest and Food and Civil Supplies Umesh Katti has reiterated his demand for a separate Statehood to North Karnataka and claimed that the Centre was looking into the demand from various States, including Karnataka.

Speaking to reporters after visiting the Mysuru zoo on Thursday, Mr. Katti also expressed his desire of becoming the Chief Minister, arguing that he has won the elections nine times and deserves to become the Chief Minister. “If it is written in my destiny, I will become the Chief Minister of unified Karnataka,” he replied.

Accusing the Siddaramaiah-led Congress government of doing “injustice” to North Karnataka, he said, “My wish is to use the unutilised water from Almatti dam as it is flowing into sea.”