Katti and Jarkiholi come to the defence of Yatnal

This comes a day after BJP leadership issues notice to former Union Minister for alleged indiscipline

Two Ministers, Umesh Katti and Ramesh Jarkiholi, have come to the defence of Basanagouda Patil Yatnal a day after the BJP high command issued a notice to him for alleged indiscipline.

Food and Civil Supplies Minister, Mr. Katti, described the party notice as a “love letter.” “Such love letters keep coming. That is ok, but Mr. Yatnal has not been part of any anti-party activity. He is fighting for his community, which has my support. I have been a fighter all my life myself. I have fought for the welfare of north Karnataka. I have raised my voice whenever north Karnataka suffered injustice. I will continue to do so even if I have become a Minister,” Mr. Katti said.

In the past, Mr. Katti has demanded statehood for north Karnataka citing “injustice” meted out to the region.

Mr. Jarkiholi, Major and Medium Irrigation Minister, defended Mr. Yatnal saying he had not committed a mistake and had not violated party discipline. “Mr. Yatnal has not done any anti-party activity. I will speak to him. I know that it is not wrong to criticise, but he should keep his criticism within limits. I will tell him that,” he said. “He is a senior party leader and is the leader of a powerful community. Let him continue for the welfare of his community. That is all right,” Mr. Jarkiholi said.

The BJP Central Disciplinary Committee has issued a show-cause notice to Mr. Yatnal over his statements that have embarrassed the government and the party in the State.

BSY’s bitter critic

A bitter critic of Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa, he has made several statements against him in the media, party fora, and on the floor of the House.

In the recent Legislature session he had sought an answer from the Chief Minister on demand for reservation by Panchamashali (Lingayat) community, embarassing the former. Action against him was seen as long overdue by supporters of Mr. Yediyurappa.

Meanwhile, refusing to be cowed down, Mr. Yatnal has said that he had no plans of apologising to anyone as he had not indulged in an anti-party activity.