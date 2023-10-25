Kathe Koota conclave in Shiggaon on October 28 and 29

October 25, 2023 10:51 pm | Updated 10:51 pm IST - BENGALURU

Amidst the general concern over decline in reading habits among people, a creative experiment taken up by two established Kannada writers to nurture emerging writers through social media is yielding dividends. The mentor duo has been guiding aspiring writers through a WhatsApp group titled Kathe Koota (story community or group) for the last seven years.

The brain behind the WhatsApp group is Gopala Krishna Kuntini, a former journalist and writer residing in Sullia. He reached out to Jogi, his childhood friend, a journalist, and a prominent Kannada writer, in June 2016 to explore the idea of establishing a forum to empower aspiring Kannada writers.

Today, the group’s membership transcends State borders and a handful of members even reside overseas. Regularly, members are encouraged to write stories and share them within the group. This exchange of creativity prompts constructive feedback from fellow members.

After five years of such a creative and collaborative journey, this group has successfully nurtured a talented group of young and passionate Kannada writers who have gone on to publish literary works. The group has also published two books which are a collection of shortstories authored by its members. The group’s fifth annual conclave is scheduled on October 28 and 29 in Shiggaon, Haveri district.

The event will be attended by distinguished personalities including renowned writer and director T.N. Seetharam, writer Raghavendra Patil, poet B.R. Lakshmana Rao, director B.S. Lingadevaru, and prominent Kannada book publishers Veerakaputra Srinivas and Jameel Sawanna.

