HamberMenu
  1. EPaper
  2. Music
  3. Housing

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Kateel’s statement on ‘love jihad’ and roads draws ire of Opposition

January 03, 2023 08:49 pm | Updated 08:50 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) State president Nalin Kumar Kateel’s statement in Mangaluru on “love jihad” has drawn the ire of the Opposition.

He had told party cadre not to discuss “small issues like roads and sewage… if you want to stop love jihad which is a question of your children’s life.” The video clip of the speech Mr. Kateel made at a party event in Mangaluru on Monday went viral on Tuesday. 

“The message is loud and clear by the BJP president. With nothing to showcase to the people, BJP will resort to polarising the elections. One never hears BJP speak on development of State or about youth’s future,” tweeted Priyank Kharge, spokesperson, Congress. 

Karnataka Congress attacked the BJP in a series of tweets on Tuesday. They said that for BJP, “people dying due to bad roads, 40% commission in contracts, bitcoin scandal, PSI recruitment scam, increasing attacks on Salits were all small issues.” “The BJP that has nothing to show on the development front always takes to polarising society on communal lines,” the party tweeted. 

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.