Kateel writes to MEA to help youngsters in Kuwait

MP-elect from Dakshina Kannada Nalin Kumar Kateel has written to the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) to save the lives of 35 youngsters from Mangaluru reportedly stranded in Kuwait for five months.

In the letter, released to the media on Monday, Mr. Kateel said that the youth had been taken to Kuwait on the promise of jobs and good salaries. They have realised now that they have been conned as they have got neither and are living in inhuman conditions.

“All the youths are from poor families, and most are the sole breadwinners. I have spoken to them and they are not interested anymore in working in Kuwait. They just want to return to India,” Mr. Kateel said in the letter. “I understand from them that an agency in Kuwait is holding their original passports.” He also stated that a person has complained on the matter to the Indian embassy in Kuwait.

The matter came to light after one of the youngsters posted a video on social media seeking help from D. Vedavyasa Kamath, MLA for Mangaluru South. In a statement on Sunday, Mr. Kamath said he also has spoken to the youth over phone.