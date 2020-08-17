Kateel visits riot-hit area, MLA’s residence

BJP State president Nalin Kumar Kateel and other leaders at D.J. Halli in Bengaluru on Monday.

17 August 2020 22:37 IST

Violence seems act of terror, he says

BJP State president Nalin Kumar Kateel visited the violence-hit D.J. Halli and Pulikeshi Nagar Congress MLA R. Akhanda Srinivasa Murthy’s house that was also the target of the violent mob last week, on Monday.

Appreciating the “tough measures” taken by the State government, he said the violence seemed pre-meditated and smelt of “a conspiracy to kill Mr. Murthy”.

He said from his experience in coastal Karnataka, the violence seemed like a “terror act”. “Initial reports suggest Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI) was involved in the violence. They are emboldened by the previous government withdrawing several cases against them. A Congress MLA ensured the accused in the Padarayanapura violence returned home from jail in a procession. All this has created an environment where such elements thrive,” he said.

Meanwhile, Mr. Murthy met Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa on Monday and submitted a memorandum seeking security and a fair probe. He has also pressed for a probe either by a judicial commission or by the Central Bureau of Investigation, sources said. This was the first time the MLA the Chief Minister since the incident. He was accompanied by BJP MLA Arvind Limbavali who led the party’s fact finding committee to D.J. Halli.