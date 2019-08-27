Kateel to take charge as BJP Karnataka chief on August 27

Nalin Kumar Kateel, MP for Dakshina Kannada, will take charge as president of the State unit of BJP on Tuesday. The three-time MP was nominated to the post last week.

Mr. Kateel, 53, will be brought in a procession to the State headquarters of the party — Jagannath Bhavan — from Kempegowda International Airport in the morning. The incumbent State president, B. S. Yediyurappa, will hand over the party flag and charge of the unit to him, Deputy Chief Minister C.N. Ashwath Narayan said on Monday.

Mr. Kateel will hold a series of consultations with senior party workers and leaders through the day.