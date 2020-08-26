Kateel to hold meetingsin Kalyana Karnataka

BJP State unit president Nalin Kumar Kateel will visit the districts of Kalyana Karnataka region to hold meetings with party leaders and office-bearers to discuss matters related to strengthening the party in the grassroots to face the coming elections to the gram panchayats.

Sedam MLA Raj Kumar Patil Telkur, addressing a press conference in Kalaburagi on Wednesday, said that a meeting of party leaders and office-bearers of the Kalaburagi district BJP unit will be held in Kamalapur taluk on Friday.

Later, the same day, Mr. Kateel will hold a meeting of the Bidar district party leaders in Humnabad taluk.

Similarly, a meeting of office-bearers of the Yadgir district unit will be held in Shahapur taluk on Thursday. A meeting of the Raichur district unit office-bearers will be held in Deodurg taluk the same day.