Karnataka

Kateel tests positive for COVID-19

State BJP president and Dakshina Kannada MP Nalin Kumar Kateel has tested positive for COVID-19.

He tweeted on Sunday that though he is asymptomatic he has got himself admitted to a hospital on the recommendation of a doctor. Mr. Kateel asked those who came in contact with him recently to be alert.

Aug 30, 2020

