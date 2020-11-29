Kateel should be hospitalised for ‘drugs money’ statement: DKS

KPCC president says Kateel was behaving ‘incoherently’

Taking exception to BJP State president Nalin Kumar Kateel’s statement that the former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah was running the government from ‘drugs money’, KPCC president D.K. Shivakumar suggested admitting Mr. Kateel to a hospital as he was behaving in an incoherent manner.

Speaking to presspersons in Karwar on Saturday before proceeding to Sirsi for a Congress function, Mr. Shivakumar said that if in any way the Siddaramaiah government was run by drugs money, why had no FIR been registered against it so far? “Few small actors have been jailed. I was also part of that government and some who were with us then are now in the present BJP government. Let Mr. Kateel get cases registered against all,” he said, adding that Mr. Kateel should behave in a manner in tune with the position he holds.

Regarding the reported change of leadership in BJP, he said that he would not comment on internal matters of BJP. “It is left to them to retain or change anyone. Those who migrated to BJP from Congress will do what BJP wants them to do and they will also experience what we experienced”, he said.

On the reported suicide attempt of the CM’s Parliamentary Secretary Santosh, Mr. Shivakumar said that according to him, a video clip was the reason for the extreme step. He said that he had received information regarding Santosh passing on a personal video clip to an MLC and Minister three months ago.

Mr. Shivakumar said that he had received information regarding the MLC and the Minister together blackmailing the Chief Minister and Santosh. “But there is something very secret involved. There is no meaning in the government conducting an inquiry,” he said.

‘To divide’

Later speaking to presspersons in Sirsi, Mr. Shivakumar said that Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa’s work was to divide society by constituting boards and corporations based on language and communities. He said that maintaining unity in society was the agenda of Congress while BJP would divide and rule.