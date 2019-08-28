Kateel set a 150-seat target for next Assembly elections

Nalin Kumar Kateel, 52, three-time MP from Dakshina Kannada, took charge as president of the BJP State unit on Tuesday. Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa handed over the party flag to him.

Amid speculation about the possibility of mid-term elections in the State, Mr. Yediyurappa asked Mr. Kateel to ready the organisation to ensure the party’s victory of 150 seats in the Assembly. “We have won 26 out of 28 Lok Sabha seats in the State and will win big in the next Assembly elections as well,” he said. Addressing Mr. Kateel, he said the party has given him this responsibility after being impressed with his organisational skills in Mangaluru and Kerala.

Mr. Kateel said he was a loyal RSS worker and was overwhelmed by the BJP leadership’s confidence in him. “I am a common worker who has now been made the party president, in the golden era of the BJP in both the State and the country. This can only happen in the BJP,” he said. He added that he would tour the State and concentrate on areas needing focus to make the organisation stronger.

Playing down the reported dissatisfaction in the party over the choice of three Deputy Chief Ministers and portfolio allocation, he refused to speak to presspersons on Tuesday. “I will first tour the State and later interact with the media.”