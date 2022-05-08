Kateel says notice will be issued to Yatnal over ‘cash for CM’s post’ remark

After BJP MLA Basanagouda Patil Yatnal’s remarks that he was asked to keep ready ₹2,500 crore if he wanted to become the Chief Minister embarrassed the party with the Opposition Congress taking up the issue seriously, BJP State president Nalin Kumar Kateel has stated that a showcause notice would be issued to Mr. Yatnal to seek an explanation from him.

Mr. Kateel told reporters in Tumakuru on Saturday that he had brought the issue to the notice of the party disciplinary committee as well as the Central leadership. Further action would be initiated as per their directions, he noted.

Recalling that such notices had been served on Mr. Yatnal twice with respect to some other issues, he said a notice would be issued to him this time too and explanation would be sought about his remarks.

Mr. Kateel said the party would not discriminate among its leaders and their political status when it comes to disciplinary issues.

Meanwhile, Mr. Yatnal took an U-turn with respect to his remarks by maintaining that he had never said that the party high command had sought money from him. He told reporters that he was only referring to what an unknown seer from Delhi had told him over telephone.