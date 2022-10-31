Kateel says Kharge will finish off Siddaramaiah politically

State BJP president and MP Nalin Kumar Kateel | Photo Credit: FILE PHOTO

If M. Mallikarjun Kharge is a leader with self-respect, he will finish off Siddaramaiah politically, BJP State president and MP Nalin Kumar Kateel said in Bagalkot on Monday.

“Mr. Siddaramaiah damaged the chances of Mr. Kharge becoming Chief Minister in the past. If Mr. Kharge remembers this, he will scuttle Mr. Siddaramaiah,” Mr. Kateel said.

“Mr. Siddaramaiah worked hard to defeat Mr. Kharge and G. Parameshwara. He tried to become Chief Minister after defeating these leaders. But God punished him for his sins and he could not become Chief Minister,” the BJP State president told journalists.

“If Mr. Siddaramaiah has real guts, let him come to Badami and face the elections or go back to Chamundeshwari. In fact, he has no constituency from where he will fight the Assembly polls in the State. He knows that people will defeat him from wherever he fights the elections this time. He is repaying for all his mistakes,’‘ Mr. Kateel said.

“Mr. Siddaramaiah is a real life villain. He has damaged the careers of all leaders who helped him. He betrayed H.D. Deve Gowda, H.D. Kumaraswamy and several others,” he said.

He dismissed Robert Vadra’s statement comparing Rahul Gandhi and Shirdi Sai Baba. “A person who deserves to be in jail has made such statements, without realising who Shirdi Sai Baba is. I don’t want to talk about it,” he said.

Reacting to G. Janardhan Reddy’s comment about some BJP leaders betraying him, Mr. Kateel said that he has no idea about the context of the statement. “I will learn all about it before commenting on it,” he said.