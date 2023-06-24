Kateel rubbishes rumours about his resignation as BJP chief

June 24, 2023 07:58 pm | Updated 07:58 pm IST - Bengaluru

Bharatiya Janata Party’s Karnataka unit president Nalin Kumar Kateel on Saturday dismissed rumours of his resignation from the party post.

Mr. Kateel told reporters in Bengaluru that his statement earlier in Ballari — that he was taking full moral responsibility for the drubbing of the party in the recent Assembly elections and the party would take a call on his successor in due course — had been misconstrued, leading to rumours of his resignation.

Interestingly, the confusion has emerged a day after senior leader V. Somanna pitched himself as a candidate for the post of BJP State president.

Mr. Kateel said, “Regarding the appointment of the new State president, I had said the party will take the right decision at an appropriate time. However, I did not say anything about my resignation.” He said he has already explained to party leaders the reasons behind the BJP’s rout as well.

The confusion had started after Mr. Kateel said in Ballari that his term had already ended and the process for his replacement had started. “Naturally, the State president has to be replaced after the end of the term,” he said, adding that he had continued beyond the term because of the elections.

Regarding Mr. Somanna’s desire to occupy the post, the BJP State chief said the former Minister was a senior leader and he was free to make a pitch. “There is nothing wrong to have aspirations but the final decision will be taken by the BJP central leaders,” he said.

Mr. Somanna, who lost the Assembly election against Chief Minister Siddaramaiah in Varuna constituency and also from Chamarajanagar, on Friday appealed to the party leadership to make him the State president of the BJP.