Kateel pays last respects to C.M. Udasi

Nalin Kumar Kateel, BJP state unit president cut short his visit to Vijayapura district, to pay his last respects to C.M. Udasi, senior MLA who died in Bengaluru on Tuesday. He said that he would visit the family members of the late leader.

Mr. Kateel was here to inspect the new office building in the city. He said he would return by evening, after cancelling some meetings.

Some party leaders accompanied him during his visit to the work site. However, Basanagouda Patil Yatnal, MLA, who has been openly critical of CM B.S. Yediyurappa and his son B.Y. Vijayendra, was not present. Mr. Kateel said he had issued clear instructions to MLAs not to visit him, due to the prevailing COVID-19 situation.

Mr. Kateel refused to respond to controversial statements by Mr. Yatnal.

Condolence

Leaders of different parties have expressed condolence over the death of C.M. Udasi. Former Minister and Congress MLA M.B. Patil has recalled his ‘simple and polite ways’ and dedication to work. “I have seen him stand on the roads and check the quality of road works,” Mr. Patil said.

Mr. Udasi gave valuable suggestions during the construction of the Suvarna Soudha, Prabhakar Kore, former Rajya Sabha member and BJP leader said.