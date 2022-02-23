Kateel meets Harsha’s family

Bharatiya Janata Party State president Nalin Kumar Kateel visited the family of Harsha, a Hindutva activist, at Seegehatti in Shivamogga on Wednesday.

Mr. Kateel told the family members that the party would stand by the family and assured them that the Government would take all measures to punish the accused involved in Harsha’s murder. The party president handed over a cheque of ₹10 lakh to the family members.

He enquired about the health of Harsha’s mother Padma, who had been in shock since her son’s death. He and other BJP leaders, including RDPR Minister K.S. Eswharappa and BJP’s State vice-president B.Y. Vijayendrra, asked her to take care of her health.

Later, speaking to the media, Mr. Kateel said the murder was an unfortunate incident. The State Government had taken swift action. Within a short period, the accused had been arrested. “The Government will take all measures to ensure such incidents do not repeat,” he said.

Financial assistance

Minister for Higher Education C.N. Ashwanth Narayan has also announced financial assistance of ₹10 lakh for the family. The Minister, in a communication to the media on Wednesday, said that the Dr. C.N. Ashwath Narayana Foundation would provide the funds. The amount would be credited to his mother’s bank account, he said.

The Minister also spoke to Harsha’s mother Padma over phone and extended his condolences.