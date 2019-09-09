‘Kateel lacks common sense’

Former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Monday blasted State BJP president Nalin Kumar Kateel by saying that the BJP leader “lacked minimum common sense.”

Reacting to Mr. Kateel’s statement on Sunday that Mr. Siddaramaiah had conspired to get former Minister D.K. Shivakumar arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED), the Congress Legislature Party leader said Mr. Kateel’s statement was politically motivated and absolutely false.

“I pity him, he has no minimum common sense,” he said and asked if the ED was under the State’s control. Mr. Kateel is unaware of the State as well the country’s politics, said Mr. Siddaramaiah.