Kateel invites Nadda to State executive

BJP State president Nalin Kumar Kateel on Tuesday invited party national president J.P. Nadda to the party’s State executive to be held from April 16 to 17.

Mr. Kateel met the national president at his residence in Delhi to extend the invitation. According to a release, the leaders held consultations on strengthening the party organisation in the State.

BJP is trying to use the forthcoming State executive to prepare a programme of action for the preparations for the 2023 Assembly elections. It is trying to come back on its own in Karnataka bolstered by its victory in the four State Assembly polls.