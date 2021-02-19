Kateel hits out at critics of donation drive

BJP State President Nalin Kumar Kateel argued that those opposing construction of the Ram temple at Ayodhya were opposing the Supreme Court’s ruling and the Constitution.

Addressing a meeting of the party’s cells from 16 districts in Hassan on Thursday, Mr. Kateel said the temple was not being constructed either by the Vishwa Hindu Parishat or the RSS. The trust that came into existence as per the Supreme Court’s order was constructing the temple at Ayodhya, he said.

Referring to former Chief Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy’s statement that he was threatened for not paying money, he said no member of VHP or RSS would meet him for donations. “If they had come, they would have gone believing he is a Rama devotee. But, they are not goondas,” he said.

Seeks apology

Meanwhile, speaking in Mangaluru, BJP State spokesperson Captain Ganesh Karnik demanded public apology from former Chief Ministers Siddaramaiah and Mr. Kumaraswamy for casting “unfounded” aspersions on the ongoing donation collection exercise.

Talking to reporters, Mr. Karnik said activists do not force anybody to donate and do not brand non-donors as alleged by Mr. Kumaraswamy, adding that he has not provided any proof for such a charge.

By calling Ram Janmabhoomi a “disputed site”, Mr. Siddaramaiah has shown disregard for the order of the Supreme Court permitting construction of the temple.