Kateel feeds monkeys, draws criticism

Hassan

14 June 2021 18:57 IST

Lok Sabha member and State BJP president Nalin Kumar Kateel attracted criticism after feeding bananas to monkeys at Charmadi Ghat in Mudigere taluk on Saturday. It was said that this was against the guidelines of the Forest Department.

Activists of Bajrang Dal had planned the programme to feed bananas to monkeys, assuming that the animals had no food as there had been no travellers on the stretch due to the lockdown. They had brought about 100 kg of bananas for feeding. Mr. Kateel, who was also travelling by road, stopped his vehicle and joined the Bajrang Dal activists to feed the monkeys.

The photos of the BJP State president feeding fruits to the monkeys were circulated widely in Chikkamagaluru district. This has led to criticism from several people who cited the Forest Department’s guidelines restricting travellers from feeding monkeys.

A senior officer of the Forest Department told The Hindu that there were strict guidelines against feeding monkeys. “Feeding fruits could disturb the food habits of monkeys. Such habits could lead to monkeys raiding farms and plantations. Besides, there are chances of transmission of diseases through feeding. Whoever violates guidelines is liable for penalty,” said the officer who wished not to be named.