Kateel condemns desecration of statue

State BJP president and Dakshina Kannada Member of Parliament Nalin Kumar Kateel on Sunday condemned the action of Maharashtra Ekikaran Samiti activists in desecrating the statute of Sangolli Rayanna in Angol in South Belagavi on Saturday.

Talking to reporters, Mr. Kateel said it was unfortunate that instead of paying respects to great leaders some groups were trying to defame them. The State government will not tolerate such actions and effective action will be taken against those who are involved in the incident. He said the State government is committed to protection of Karnataka, its language, culture and ethos.

Condemning MLA and former Karnataka Legislative Assembly Speaker Ramesh Kumar statement in the floor of the house about enjoying sexual assault, Mr. Kateel said such words should not have been said by a senior leader like Mr. Kumar.